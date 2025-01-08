India News | Ajit Pawar Meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah here amid a political row over the arrest of a close aide of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in connection with a murder case.

Munde, the Maharashtra Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, is under fire over the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case 2020: 'Is Organising Protest Enough for UAPA?' Delhi High Court Asks Police.

Opposition NCP-SP, Shiv Sena-UBT and Congress have stepped up their demand for Munde's resignation after Walmik Karad, a close aide of the NCP leader, surrendered to the Crime Investigation Department in Pune on December 31, 2024.

Pawar, who heads the NCP, was closeted with Shah for more than an hour at his official residence here.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh After Catching Constable Girlfriend With Another Man in Her Room, Blames Her Illicit Relationship in Suicide Note.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, a known detractor of Munde, joined the Opposition's chorus demanding the minister's resignation over the incident.

Dhas, an MLA from Ashti in Beed district, joined an all-party delegation to meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan to demand the resitirur-horrifying-video-surfaces-6550005.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Elephant Ragdolls Man After Running Amok During BP Angadi Nercha in Kerala’s Tirur; Horrifying Video Surfaces">Elephant Ragdolls Man After Running Amok During BP Angadi Nercha in Kerala’s Tirur; Horrifying Video Surfaces