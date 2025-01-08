Indore, January 8: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a youth allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in Indore. The 27-year-old youth took the drastic step after he caught his constable girlfriend with another man in her room in Indore on Wednesday, January 8. The deceased victim was later identified as Pradeep Rawat. Police officials also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

According to a report in FPJ, Rawat blamed his girlfriend's illicit relationship with her fellow officer as the cause for ending his life in the suicide note. Soon after police learned about the incident, they rushed to the spot and brought Rawat's body down from the noose. Later, his body was sent for post-mortem. Amid this, the police launched an investigation in connection with the incident. Indore Shocker: IIT Student Dies By Suicide After Losing College Fees in Online Betting Game.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Pradeep Rawat was a student who was pursuing his studies in Indore. As per the suicide note, Rawat was in a serious relationship with a girl since 2017. It is also learned that the two wanted to marry each other. In 2022, Rawat's girlfriend got posted as a constable in Indore. After her posting, the girl started talking to a fellow officer from the Barwani area, who was identified as Anurag Prajapati.

Cops also said that Rawat suspected that his girlfriend was cheating on him and was also not talking to him properly. One such day, Rawat asked his girlfriend if he could come to her room, which was hardly five to seven minutes away from his residence. However, the girl refused, citing a medical situation. She even told Rawar that she would sleep. Indore Shocker: 30-Year-Old Doctor Shot Dead at His Clinic by 3 Assailants in Madhya Pradesh.

Suspecting her answer, Rawat went to her place without informing her and was shocked to see his girlfriend with Anurag Prajapati. Taken aback, Rawat decided to end his life. In the recovered suicide note, Rawat blamed Solanki and Prajapati for taking the extreme step.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

