New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The allegations suggesting that Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu or the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are involved in shielding anyone connected to Ajit Pawar's plane crash are completely unfounded, baseless and politically motivated, sources from TDP said on Saturday.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Heroic NRI Woman Wields Sword, Foils Daring Robbery Attempt in Punjab; Viral Video Surfaces.

As per the sources, aircraft accident investigations are carried out strictly in accordance with established international AAIB protocols and ICAO norms. These inquiries are technical, transparent, and entirely evidence-driven.

They added that the matter should be left to the investigating agencies and described attempts to politicise the tragedy as unfortunate.

Also Read | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Rejects Child S*xual Abuse Allegation, Calls Complaint False After UP Court Orders FIR Against Seer (Watch Video).

"Rather than making wild allegations, we should let the investigating bodies do their job and come up with evidence-based answers. It is deeply unfortunate that the tragic loss of a respected political leader is being sought to be politicised for narrow political gains. The TDP has always held Ajit Pawar in the highest regard and remains fully committed to ensuring that the truth emerges and that those responsible, if any, are held accountable," the sources said.

After Pawar's death, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have raised questions over the incident, suggesting "foul play."

Earlier in the day, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar called for the personal involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the plane crash that led to the demise of Ajit Pawar.

While addressing a press conference, he said that it is important to figure out whether the accident was a political controversy or a commercial controversy.

He said, "If we talk about conspiracies, there can be two types of conspiracies: political and commercial. We want to find out which one it is. Another thing is that if someone is supporting or protecting the VSR company, which is responsible for it, that could also be a conspiracy. So many powerful people are behind this company. DGCA officials are behind it." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)