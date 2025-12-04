Chandigarh [India], December 4 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal has submitted an urgent complaint to the Punjab State Election Commission, alleging that Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma (IPS) and several district police officers conspired to derail the ongoing local body election process in favour of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

In a detailed letter, Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, Member of the Core Committee and Chief Spokesperson of the party's Legal Wing, stated that a recorded conference call among Patiala police officials has exposed a deliberate plan to prevent opposition candidates from filing their nominations. The complaint alleges that officers openly discussed strategies to stop candidates at their homes, in their villages or en route to nomination centres, ensuring that disruption occurred before they reached the designated locations.

The representation claims the officers admitted to acting under the directions of local MLAs and their teams, with DSPs reportedly assuring full compliance. According to the complaint, SSP Varun Sharma allegedly promised that no action would be taken against officers who "go to any extent" to assist the ruling party. The recording also allegedly reveals instructions to snatch nomination papers up to five kilometres before the centres, and assurances that Returning Officers would cancel papers if any opposition candidate did manage to reach inside.

The letter quotes several statements from the alleged call, including instructions such as: "Stop whosoever is being targeted, at home, at village, or on the route," "Administration does not object to the use of force," and "Nomination papers should be snatched five kilometres before the centre." The party claims these remarks clearly demonstrate a coordinated attempt to sabotage the nomination process.

The Shiromani Akali Dal stated that the alleged actions violate multiple provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, including the requirement of neutrality of law enforcement and prohibition on the use of official machinery for electoral gain. The complaint also cites violations of constitutional rights under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 324, alongside criminal offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as conspiracy, framing illegal orders, wrongful restraint and election-related misconduct.

Calling the situation "a grave threat to democratic integrity," the party has demanded the immediate suspension of SSP Varun Sharma and all officers involved.

It has also sought a national-level investigation by agencies such as the CBI or NIA to probe the extent of the alleged political-police nexus and the involvement of MLAs and Returning Officers. Additionally, the party has urged the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in Patiala and adjoining constituencies to ensure safety of candidates and a fair nomination process.

The complaint warns that Punjab, being a sensitive border state, cannot afford such misuse of police authority, describing the alleged actions as an "institutional coup against democracy." The party has told the Commission that it is ready to provide audio recordings, transcripts and witness statements as evidence, and has requested immediate action to restore public confidence in the electoral process. (ANI)

