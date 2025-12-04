Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 4 (ANI): Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Nilgiris, are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The IMD Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a yellow alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu, including the capital.

According to the weather department, in the light of Cyclone Ditwah, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Ranipet, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

Yellow indicates severe weather spanning several days. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Meanwhile, the state capital, Chennai, experienced waterlogging across several parts of the city as heavy rains persisted for the third consecutive day. Areas like Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur, MKB Nagar, Mullai Nagar, and nearby localities are experiencing severe waterlogging due to continuous rainfall over the past few days.

Hence, it prompted authorities to pump out excess rainwater using motors and discharge it into the Buckingham Canal. Motors were also deployed to drain stagnant water into the Captain Canal to prevent further accumulation. Additionally, in the Tiruvottiyur area, rainwater mixed with drainage water entered residential homes, further inconveniencing residents.

Earlier, following the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, heavy rains had impacted Tiruvallur and other districts in Tamil Nadu. Chennai faced strong winds, heavy showers, high tides, and visible damage along Marina Beach.

The persistent rainfall from the approaching cyclone led to water accumulation outside the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple in Nagapattinam, significantly disrupting normal life. The heavy downpour in the Vedharanyam region also affected salt production, damaging nearly 9,000 acres of salt pans.

Additionally, flooding in the Manangkondan River in the Nagapattinam district cut off road access to Karuppapulam village. As a result, over 100 acres of paddy fields were submerged, leading to extensive agricultural losses.

Tamil Nadu's State Disaster Management Minister Ramachandran said that three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in the state. (ANI)

