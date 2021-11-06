Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP-led central government on Saturday over reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, saying people have fully understood its "false game" of hiking the fuel prices by 200 per cent in the past seven years and then reducing them by 10 per cent now.

He also questioned the government's argument that it has no control over the prices of diesel and petrol.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The public has understood the false game of the BJP government, which has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 200 per cent in seven years and reduced them by 10 per cent. Now where has the BJP government's argument gone that it has no control over the price of petrol and diesel."

"Even if the BJP government reduces the price of petrol and diesel to zero, people will make them zero in the elections," he added.

Recently, the Centre had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively after which the Uttar Pradesh government had further reduced VAT, lowering the prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs 12 per litre respectively in the state.

