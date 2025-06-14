Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, paid tribute and visited the family of the founding member of the party, former MP and MLA, Chhote Singh Yadav, who passed away on June 13.

In a post on X, Akhilesh posted photos of meeting Chhote Singh Yadav's family in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

"Today in Farrukhabad, after the demise of the pioneer of the cooperative movement, founder member of the Samajwadi Party, former MP, former MLA Late Chhote Singh Yadav ji, I visited his residence and paid my tributes and met the family members and expressed my condolences," Yadav said.

Chhote Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha three times, in 1980, 1989 and 1991, and also served as an MLA from Chhibramau.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party postponed all of their party functions and events for three days, in tribute to the victims of the plane crash, which happened earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said.

"Tribute to everyone who lost their lives in the very tragic accident in Ahmedabad! In this hour of grief, all of us are with every bereaved family. All the functions of SP will remain postponed for the next 3 days," Yadav posted on X.

The London-bound flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport this afternoon, and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.

Former Gujarat CM, Vijay Rupani, was also among the people onboard the plane.

The government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight that left 241 people dead.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said. As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). (ANI)

