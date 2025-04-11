Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Students from the Aliah University in students on Friday staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations in Jaipur held a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Also Read | Who Is Nainar Nagendran? All You Need To Know About New Tamil Nadu BJP President Succeeding K Annamalai.

The protests were part of the nationwide movement of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to bring public awareness against the Waqf Act.

Other than AIMPLB, AIMIM leaders also joined the protests. AIMIM state president Jameel Khan said that their party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the bill in the parliament, which is a clear message that the bill is against the Muslim community. He alleged that the bill is a conspiracy of the Union Government through which they want to snatch the Waqf properties.

Also Read | Nainar Nagendran Files Nomination for Tamil Nadu BJP President's Post To Replace K Annamalai.

On Thursday, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding the Waqf Amendment Act.

Chakraborty asserted that the Act serves the best interests of Muslims, particularly Muslim women.

Speaking to ANI, Mithun Chakraborty said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) is trying to mislead the public. The Waqf Amendment Act is in the best interests of Muslims, especially Muslim women. But some people are misleading the public. This is wrong."

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi was part of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which was formed to make necessary amendments in the Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively.

It was passed in both the Houses and later received the assent of the President, after which it became a law. On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While the opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf act to the Muslim community people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)