Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) The Aligarh district excise officer and two others were suspended after 11 people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor there on Friday.

A departmental action has also been initiated against them, said Additional Chief Secretary (Excise) Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

District Excise Officer Dheeraj Sharma, Excise Inspector Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Head Constable Ashok Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect, he said.

The administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry, which will be conducted by an ADM-rank officer, DM Chandra Bhushan Singh told mediapersons.

The administration is likely to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those found guilty in the inquiry, he said.

