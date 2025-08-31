New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) hosted its impactful Dealer Meet 2025 today at the Scope Convention Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, gathering valued dealers and channel partners from across the country. The event centred on synergy, collaboration, and expanding ALIMCO's mission to empower persons with disabilities through innovation and outreach.

Vivek Dwivedi, GM(I/c) Marketing warmly welcomed the dealers, recognising their crucial role in driving ALIMCO's vision forward.

Also Read | Delhi: 3 Arrested in Kalkaji Temple Murder Case; AAP Demands CM Rekha Gupta’s Resignation.

CMD Praveen Kumar in his address, defined synergy as "the right coordination" crucial for reaching ambitious targets. He outlined ALIMCO's growth goal driven by collective effort and dealer empowerment.

Emphasising export promotion and global ambition, Kumar called for mutual guidance between ALIMCO and its dealers to build a lasting global identity. He reiterated India's vast potential and ALIMCO's quest to establish itself as a global leader in disability empowerment.

Also Read | PM Modi Abuse Row: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Claims Person Who Abused PM Narendra Modi's Mother Was From BJP.

Shashi Tripathi, DGM (MR), highlighted ALIMCO's mission of serving marginalised communities and the progress made under CMD leadership, including manufacturing 26 product categories and expanding through Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendras and extensive after-care networks. He also touched upon recent product innovations inspiring greater inclusion.

Atul Rustagi, GM Finance cum CFO, stressed the importance of financial sustainability and motivated dealer engagement as essential to ALIMCO's growth, affirming smooth material supply and the critical need for partnership synergy.

Ajay Chowdhury, GM Incharge (Operations & NE), spoke on ALIMCO's remarkable achievements over the last decade, pioneering innovative assistive devices and expanding service canters to support nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries, urging stronger stakeholder participation.

The Dealer Meet 2025 ended on a strong note of unity, innovation, and shared purpose, reinforcing ALIMCO's commitment to transforming lives and elevating India's stature on the world stage through valued partnerships. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)