New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): The murder of a temple servant at Kalkaji Temple has led to criticism of the ruling BJP government, with opposition leaders blaming the government for the deteriorating law and order situation.

Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP-led administration of failing to maintain law and order and demanded the resignation of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

"The brutal murder of temple servant Yogendra Singh at Kalkaji Temple has shown that law and order in Delhi is completely in shambles. Criminals have no fear of the police, because the BJP's 4-engine government has already failed. CM Rekha Gupta should resign immediately," she wrote on X.

The victim, Yogendra Singh, was allegedly beaten to death on the evening of August 29 following an altercation over 'prasad'. CCTV footage of the incident shows him lying on the ground while at least three men attacked him with sticks. Police registered a murder case soon after and began pursuing the accused.

On Saturday, Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of two more suspects, bringing the total number of accused in custody to three. "Mohan, alias Bhura, 19, and Kuldeep Bidhuri, 20, both residents of Churiya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad, have been arrested.

Earlier, Atul Pandey, a resident of Dakshinpuri, originally from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in the case," officials said.

Earlier in the day, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also launched a scathing attack over its handling of law and order in the national capital following the murder incident.

"Didn't the hands of these miscreants tremble before they brutally murdered the sevadar inside the Kalkaji Temple? If this isn't a failure of law and order, then what is it?" Kejriwal asked in a post on X.

"The four engines of the BJP have brought Delhi to such a state that now such incidents are happening even in temples. Is anyone safe in Delhi or not?" he added.

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Delhi police only intimidate and threaten the law-abiding public.

"The situation in Delhi is getting worse by the day. The police are just busy with political tasks. The police only intimidate and threaten the law-abiding public. Thieves, goons, and gangsters have no fear of the police at all. They think everything can be managed with money. We are requesting time from the Police Commissioner," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

