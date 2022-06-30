New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Lieutenant governor VK Saxena said that 15 police districts should have one Mobile Forensic Lab each, thereby raising the total number to 15, said a press release on Thursday.

He expresssed his concern at the large number of cases pending disposal and the inordinate delays in the Forensic Science Laboratory's (FSL) expansion and up gradation efforts, added the statement.

The LG exhorted officials to immediately start faster disposal of cases by incentivizing and encouraging the existing man power, as per the statement.

LG directed PWD officials to complete the upcoming building by March, 2023, by shortening the existing timeline.

The existing number of two mobile labs that ensured expeditious collection, preservation and analysis of samples were directed to be raised to six immediately by adding four new vans within three months.

Apart from visiting the Ballistic, Chemical Toxicology, Biology, Animal DNA, Finger & Print and Cyber Forensic Labs, Instrumentation Centres, the LG also inspected the record keeping procedures, the Mobile Labs run by FSL and the excavation works that were going on for expanding the existing building in the campus.

It was directed that the work of retrofitting the existing labs with latest instruments and technology be expedited and any proposal pending in this regard be cleared forthwith. FSL was directed to submit a monthly report on the progress being made in the disposal of pending cases to the LG, bringing out the incremental achievements therein.

Upon being informed that records including those of calls received were being maintained physically. It was directed that a comprehensive ERP solution be expeditiously be adopted and implemented by the institution.

Saxena while going around the entire complex spread over five floors also pointed towards the general neglect and advised the officers concern to ensure top class upkeep and maintenance. This he said requires small efforts and can bring about huge visible changes. (ANI)

