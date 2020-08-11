New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) The Tribal Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said all nine museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters will be completed by the end of 2022.

Out of the nine museums sanctioned for tribal freedom fighters, two are nearing completion and the rest are at different stages of progress, it said in a statement.

“It is expected that all the museums will come into existence by the end of 2022. New museums will be sanctioned in the future in collaboration with the states,” it said.

The largest of these museums is being built in Rajpipla in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 102.55 crore.

The rest are being built in Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lambasingi (Andhra Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Kozhikode (Kerala), Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Senapati (Manipur) and Kelsi (Mizoram).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made an announcement regarding setting up tribal freedom fighters' museums in his Independence Day Speech in 2016.

"The government is planning permanent museums in the States where Tribals lived, struggled against the British and refused to be bowed down… so that the upcoming generations may know how our tribals were far ahead in making sacrifices,” he had said.

All the museums will involve the use of virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D and 7D holographic projections etc, the ministry statement said.

