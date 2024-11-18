New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): All the departments handled by Kailash Gahlot who quit the Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Sunday will remain with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, a statement from the Delhi CMO said.

Ashok Gahlot was in charge of Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Home and Women & Child Development. He also resigned from the AAP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kailash Gahlot had to take this step as the BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted several raids on his home in the last few days.

"Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of the BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. The BJP government conducted ED raids on him. Income tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of Rs 112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him, due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining the BJP," Sanjay Singh said.

Earlier today, Kailash Gahlot resigned from AAP, citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, saying that the political ambitions within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accepted Kailash Gahlot's resignation which came ahead of the assembly polls in the National Capital in 2025.

Notably, Gahlot, in his resignation letter, criticised the shift in the party's focus from advocating for the rights of the people to advance its own political agenda, a shift he said has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the residents of Delhi.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River, which remains more polluted than ever, and expressed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which, he said, have led people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi."

Kailash Gahlot also cited internal challenges and unfulfilled promises, including the failure to clean the Yamuna River. He criticized the party's shift from serving the people to prioritizing political ambitions, which he said has hindered basic service delivery in Delhi. (ANI)

