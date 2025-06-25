Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that all government services will be accessible online by August 15, removing the need for citizens to visit government offices for any administrative matter, a release said.

Speaking at the FICCI's National Executive Committee meeting in the city, CM Naidu announced that 503 services are available online at present, allowing citizens to access government functions via WhatsApp. "No need to come to any office," Naidu stated, positioning Andhra Pradesh as India's first fully digital state administration.

The digital governance initiative extends beyond simple online services to include voice-activated bookings for state transport, where citizens can dial a number and specify their travel requirements to receive instant bus schedules and booking information. This represents a fundamental shift towards conversational government interfaces accessible to all literacy levels.

Complementing the digital transformation, CM Naidu alluded to a real-time data infrastructure that will monitor 40-50 parameters, including temperature, humidity, air quality, wind direction, reservoir water levels, groundwater conditions, and soil parameters, across the state.

The network will provide advanced warning systems for cyclones, floods, cloud bursts, and thunderbolts, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in environmental monitoring technology. "Now, only by using that real-time data can I give 95 percent accuracy," Naidu stated, emphasising the transformative potential of continuous environmental surveillance.

CM Naidu revealed an ambitious citizen identification system that combines geotagging with Aadhaar authentication to create comprehensive, family-based data profiles. The system will link every household through geo-mapping with family units, allowing for the accurate delivery of government services, medicines, or emergency aid directly to specific households during crises or natural disasters.

The Chief Minister outlined unprecedented infrastructure development plans supporting digital and environmental initiatives, including the construction of 20 ports along the state's 1,000-kilometre coastline, with facilities positioned every 50 kilometres to maximise commercial efficiency. The state will establish 14-15 airports within one hour's reach of major population centres whilst expanding the crucial Kolkata-Chennai railway corridor from two to four tracks.

These technological advances support CM Naidu's broader economic vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into India's first trillion-dollar state economy by 2047. The state recorded 21 percent GST growth last year, with the Chief Minister targeting 15 percent annual growth to increase per capita income from Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 65 lakh.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President of FICCI and Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Emami Limited, praised Naidu's leadership in transforming Andhra Pradesh from a largely agrarian state into a beacon of digital governance, noting the state's impressive 8.1 percent GSDP growth rate and economy reaching approximately Rs 16 lakh crore. He highlighted the balance between tradition and modernity, with Andhra Pradesh remaining the rice bowl of India whilst pioneering quantum computing through India's first Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati. Agarwal emphasised FICCI's commitment to supporting the state's Industrial Policy 4.0, MSME Policy 4.0, and Clean Energy Policy 4.0 initiatives.

Vijay Sankar, Vice President of FICCI and Chairman of The Sanmar Group, acknowledged Naidu's unique achievement of transforming two states and building two capital cities during his political career. He praised the Chief Minister's pioneering initiatives, including Amaravati's development as a world-class city and the revamping of the AP Economic Development Board. Sankar expressed FICCI's commitment to supporting Andhra Pradesh's ambitious target of achieving 15 percent GSDP growth and transforming into the country's best state by 2047, as per the release.

M Prabhakar Rao, Chair of FICCI Andhra Pradesh State Council and Chairman of NSL Group, highlighted the state's transformative initiatives, including MSME Parks in all 175 constituencies and the establishment of Ratan Tata Innovation Centres to foster entrepreneurship. He emphasised the FICCI's Andhra Pradesh State Council's role in facilitating international partnerships, particularly through the Japan Connect Summit in Vijayawada, which strengthened Indo-Japanese ties and highlighted opportunities in the shipbuilding, electronics, and automobile sectors, as per the release.

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI, moderated the discussion. (ANI)

