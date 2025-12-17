Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Members of the All India Civil Pensioners Forum staged a protest rally and sit-in at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Wednesday, raising strong objections to recent changes proposed by the Central Government regarding pension revision. The protest was organised to demand pension revision for all pensioners, including those who retired before January 2026, and the restoration of 50 per cent Dearness Relief (DR).

Addressing the gathering, pensioners warned that if their demands are not met, the agitation would be intensified through legal action as well as street protests in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, Jagmohan Thakur, representative of the All India Civil Pensioners Forum, Himachal Pradesh, said the Finance Bill passed in the last week of March 2024-25 and subsequently notified through a gazette, has raised serious concerns among pensioners.

"Our pension is not charity, it is our fundamental right, and we will fight for it on the streets and in courts," Jagmohan Thakur, All India Civil Pensioners Forum, Himachal Pradesh

"The government has passed the Finance Bill and even issued a gazette notification. It states that the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) will categorise pensioners. Those retiring before January 2026 will not get pension revision, while those retiring after that date will get the benefit. This categorisation is unacceptable to us," Thakur said.

He further criticised the Terms of Reference of the 8th CPC, calling them ambiguous.

"A strange thing has been done in the Terms of Reference. Even the cut-off date is not clearly mentioned. Nobody knows what date will be considered. We are demanding that the date be clearly specified and that all pensioners must get pension revision, irrespective of their retirement date. This is our main demand," he said.

Thakur said pensioners across states and at the central level are being mobilised to fight what he termed a serious threat to pension rights.

"State pensioners are fighting with state governments, and we are fighting with the Central Government. The attack on central pensioners is more dangerous. The demands of state pensioners are genuine, and they should get DA, but our pension itself is under threat. To fight this danger, all pensioners will unite," he said.

Announcing future plans, Thakur said a long sit-in protest would be held in Shimla on January 9.

"On the one hand, MLAs are getting pensions of Rs. 1.10 lakh, which are being raised to nearly Rs. 3 lakh. Everything is being done for them, but when it comes to pensioners, every government--whether A or B--feels our pension is a burden. We work throughout our lives, and now we are forced to fight for our rights," he added.

Referring to the historic D.S. Nakara judgment of 1982, Thakur said pension is a constitutional right and not a government dole.

"The government did not give us any charity. Pension is our right under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. It is earned through our service, and we will not allow it to be snatched away. We will fight on the streets, in courts, and even in the Supreme Court," he said.

He also mentioned that a related matter has already reached the Supreme Court.

"The case has been admitted, and the hearing is scheduled for January 5. We will fight this battle both among the people and in the courts. Our struggle is difficult because pensioners are scattered, but we will organise ourselves," Thakur said.

Highlighting the scale of the issue, he said that around 10 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh alone are connected to pensioners, making the issue one of wide public concern.

Tracing the long history of pension struggles in India, Thakur recalled that the first Pay Commission in 1946 fixed the maximum pension at Rs. 600, with no change in the second Pay Commission.

"The third Pay Commission raised it to Rs. 1,000. There was a major struggle in 1968. After 1979, it was decided that pension would be 50 per cent of basic pay, but those who retired before 1979 were denied this benefit," he said.

He said that two retired defence personnel, D.S. Nakara and Surender Shetty, challenged the discrimination in court.

"Their pensions were fixed at Rs. 906 and Rs. 931, respectively. On December 17, 1982, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment, after which everyone started getting a pension at 50 per cent of basic pay, along with DA. This is a right given by the court, and we will not allow Parliament to undo it," Thakur asserted.

The protesting pensioners demanded that the Terms of Reference of the 8th Central Pay Commission be amended to explicitly include pension revision for pre-2026 pensioners.

