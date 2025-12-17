Thiruvananthapuram, December 17: The Kerala Lottery Result 3 PM for the Dhanalekshmi DL 31 Lottery will be announced today, December 17, 2025. Participants eagerly awaiting the Kerala Lottery Result Today Live can check the winning numbers for a chance to win the INR 1 crore jackpot, along with other cash prizes. Dhanalekshmi DL 31 Lottery Results and winning numbers will be announced at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The live draw will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, at 3 PM. The complete Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for Dhanalekshmi DL 31 Lottery Result will be published immediately after the draw. Winners can refer to the Kerala Lottery Today Winning Result and the official Kerala State Lottery 2025 Results to confirm their ticket numbers. The top prizes include INR 1 crore for the first prize, INR 30 lakh for the second prize, and INR 5 lakh for the third prize. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 17, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Dhanalekshmi DL 31 Lottery Result Live

How to Check Dhanalekshmi DL 31 Lucky Draw Results Online

Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery at keralalotteries.info or keralalotteryresult.net.

Click on the link for the result.

The full list of winning numbers will be displayed on the result page.

Find and click the download link on the webpage. Download the lottery results in PDF format

Participants are advised to verify their tickets with the official Kerala Government Gazette. All claims must be submitted within 90 days of the draw date to receive the prize money. Stay connected for the Kerala Lottery Today Result, Kerala Lottery Result Today, and complete Kerala Lottery Results as they are officially released.

