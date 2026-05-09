India News | All Internal Issues in Congress Will Be Sorted out by High Command: MLA T Siddique, After UDF's Strong Kerala Show

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress MLA T Siddique on Saturday expressed confidence that all internal issues within the Congress regarding the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam would be resolved by the party high command through a unanimous decision following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) emphatic victory in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI here, Siddique said the Congress-led alliance's victory reflected a strong anti-incumbency wave against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, despite what he termed extensive publicity campaigns by the ruling dispensation.

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"There is a clear wave against the ruling government. Despite spending heavily on PR, the people's mandate cannot be changed by publicity campaigns. In my constituency, Kalpetta, four huge hoardings stand on a single building -- yet public sentiment remains firm. The demand is for the removal of the present government in Kerala," Siddique said.

He said the UDF's organisational efforts, combined with public dissatisfaction, helped the alliance secure a decisive mandate across the state, particularly in Wayanad district.

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"This wave, combined with the hard work of the UDF, has brought strong results. In Wayanad, we secured victory in all seven Assembly constituencies with huge margins," he added.

Siddique also credited several Congress leaders and party workers for the performance in the elections, mentioning leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigning extensively across Kerala.

"Priyanka Gandhi campaigned effectively across the state, contributing to this success," he said.

On the ongoing discussions over the Chief Ministerial candidate, Siddique expressed confidence in the Congress leadership's ability to resolve differences.

"All the internal issues will be sorted out by the Congress high command by taking a unanimous decision. Definitely that will happen," he said.

The remarks come amid intense speculation within the Congress over who will lead the next UDF government after the alliance secured 102 seats in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan is considered one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post. Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal are also being seen as contenders.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Congress president Sunny Joseph said discussions regarding the selection of the next Chief Minister would begin later in the evening after internal consultations within the party and alliance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)