New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday highlighted key reforms undertaken by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to ensure provision of efficient, transparent and user-friendly services to its members.

Union Minister Mandaviya said that EPFO enables easy access to PF details with 'Passbook Lite' in the member portal. Currently, members have to login to the passbook portal of EPFO to check their Provident fund contributions and transactions involving advances or withdrawals.

Also Read | GST Rate Cuts on 11 Bengal-Specific Items Will Boost State's Economy, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"EPFO has introduced a new facility called 'Passbook Lite' within its member portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/). This feature will enable members to easily check their passbook and related summarised view of the contributions, withdrawals and balance in a simple and convenient format through the member portal itself without having to go to the passbook portal," he added.

The Union Minister further added that this initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access, through one login. However, for a comprehensive view of passbook details, including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing Passbook Portal as well.

Also Read | 'Hindenburg Claims Were Baseless': Gautam Adani Speaks on SEBI Orders, Says 'Those Who Spread False Narratives Owe Nation Apology'.

"This approach ensures greater ease of access for members while simultaneously enhancing operational efficiency by reducing the load on the existing Passbook Portal and simplifying the architecture through integration of existing APIs within the member portal. The focus of this reform is on providing all key services through a single login for greater ease of access. The initiative is expected to reduce grievances, improve transparency, and enhance member satisfaction," he added.

Mansukh Mandaviya further added that at present, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer's PF office through Form 13 online. After the transfer, a Transfer Certificate (Annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office. Until now, Annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on their request.A reform has been introduced that now enables members to directly download Annexure K in PDF format from the Member Portal itself.

This will bring the benefits to members, including the ability to track the status of transfer applications online, ensuring full transparency and allowing members to easily verify their PF transfers. Confirmation that the PF balance and service period are correctly updated in the new account, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a press release.

The other reforms include maintenance of a permanent digital record for future reference, especially important for EPS benefit calculations, promoting ease of living, transparency, and trust in EPFO processes and reduction in the number of approvals to fast-track settlements

At present, any EPFO services such as PF transfers, settlements, advances, and refunds require approvals from higher-level officers (RPFC/Officer-in-Charge). This multi-layered approval process often led to delays and longer processing times for members' claims.

Mansukh Mandaviya said that EPFO has taken the transformative step to reduce and rationalise the approval hierarchy.

Powers that earlier rested with the RPFC/Officer-in-Charge have now been delegated to Assistant P.F. Commissioners and subordinate levels in a structured, tiered manner.

The Union Minister said that the scope of this reform will include PF transfers and settlements, advances and past accumulations, refunds, cheque/ECS/NEFT returns, and interest adjustments.

This is expected to yield benefits for users like faster claim settlements and reduced processing time, simplified approval layers for smoother service delivery, improved accountability at the field office level, and enhanced transparency and member satisfaction through quicker, seamless services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)