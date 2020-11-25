Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's death, saying the party's rank and file has been left poorer by his demise.

"His untimely demise is a tragic development and a huge loss for the Indian National Congress and its workers", Saikia said in a statement.

Also Read | eVIN -Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network: All You Need to Know About the Digital System Centre Plans to Use for Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine.

"He was a down-to-earth, low-profile person who maintained cordial contact with Congress leaders and workers from all corners of India. All of us have been all left poorer by Ahmed Patel jis death", the Congress leader said. Saikia extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Patel, 71, died early Wednesdaymorning. He had been critical for a few days and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Congress leader had contracted COVID-19 and later developed complications.

Also Read | Waheed Parra, PDP Youth Wing Leader, Arrested by NIA in Connection with Davinder Singh Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)