Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday adjourned the bail plea of Congress MP Rakesh Rathor accused of sexual exploitation and posted it on February 24.

When the matter came up before Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, the judge said he could not hear it due to paucity of time and asked the parties to file their responses in the meantime.

Also Read | 'Have Courage': If Someone Misbehaves Slap Them With Slippers, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde Urges Female Students.

The court previously rejected Rathor's anticipatory bail plea on January 29, following which the police arrested him and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Rathor was arrested on January 30 during a press conference at his residence. An MP/MLA court in Sitapur had also rejected his anticipatory bail plea on January 23 following which he moved the high court

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget 2025-26: Congress Leader Ajay Rai Slams State Budget, Terms It 'Disappointing and Exercise in Deception'.

On January 15, a woman filed a complaint against Rathore, alleging he sexually exploited her for four years.

According to her complaint, Rathor repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and to help her build a political career.

Since his arrest, Rathor has been lodged in Sitapur District Jail. On January 29, the court rejected the MP's anticipatory bail plea and disposed of the petition leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

Rathore's lawyers, advocates Arvind Masdalan and Dinesh Tripathi on January 20, filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in Sitapur court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)