Allahabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Taking note of a spike in active COVID-19 cases in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut and Kanpur Nagar, the Allahabad High Court has directed district magistrates there to file affidavits on steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus.

The affidavits are to be submitted to the court by December 10, which is the date for next hearing.

The court directed that in these districts, wearing of masks should be made compulsory.

It said the borders of these districts should be well guarded so that people coming from other places may properly be checked.

Hearing a PIL related to COVID-19, a division bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar on Wednesday said, "So far as the above-named districts are concerned, looking to the rise of the active COVID-19 cases, it is clear that the police was not taking as much action as was required to be taken."

"Even though the additional advocate general, representing the state government, informed that in the above districts, prohibitory orders under section 144 of criminal procedure code had been imposed, we find that there is a definite rise in the active cases of COVID-19 in the above districts and for this purpose, the state government along with the local administration may come up with such steps which would restrain the rise of the active cases,” it said.

The court directed that medical facilities vis-a-vis checking and treatment should be increased/ extended in the above-mentioned districts.

