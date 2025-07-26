Prayagraj, Jul 26 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has censured the conduct of an advocate who caused a ruckus in the courtroom and disrupted proceedings after his client's bail plea was rejected.

Justice Krishan Pahal in the order passed on July 21 stressed the dual responsibilities of advocates in a court of law - maintaining respectful and conducive environment in the courtroom while diligently representing the interests of their clients.

Also Read | Is India Planning To Ground Rafale Fighter Jets? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda YouTube Channel.

The court further said that the advocates should assist the court rather than cause disruptions so as to ensure that the proceedings are orderly and respectful conducted which ultimately upholds the dignity of the judicial process.

In this case, the court was dealing with the bail petition of a man named Sachin Gupta, who was booked in a rape case. After hearing counsels for the parties, the court rejected the bail plea and directed the trial court to expedite trial proceedings.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases Interim Compensation to Families of 147 of 229 Deceased Passengers and 19 Killed at AI 171 Crash Site.

At this juncture, the court noted that despite the bail rejection order having been pronounced in open court, the applicant's counsel continued to argue that the applicant had a case for bail. Thus, he disrupted the court proceedings.

"No one is permitted to interfere in the proceedings of the court after passing of the order," the judge said in his order as he explicitly deprecated the conduct of the advocate.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)