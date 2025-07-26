New Delhi, July 26: Air India has released Rs 25 lakh in interim compensation payments to the families of 147 of the 229 passengers who lost their lives, in the tragic crash of the Air India Flight 171 on June 12, and 19 who were killed in the accident site. The interim payment of Rs 25 lakh per family was initiated over a month ago to support the immediate financial needs of the bereaved. These payments will be adjusted against the final compensation to be determined later.

In a statement on Saturday, Air India reaffirmed its commitment to the victims and their loved ones: "Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn their loss and remain fully committed to providing support during this difficult time" the airline said. Additionally, the airline noted that documentation for 52 more families has been verified, with interim compensation to be disbursed to them progressively. Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: 247 Victims Identified Through DNA Tests; 232 Bodies Given to Kin.

The Tata Group has also established The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust in memory of the victims. The Trust has pledged an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for each deceased individual. It will also support the rebuilding of the B.J. Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident, and provide assistance to first responders, medical personnel, and other support workers affected by the tragedy. Fake Preliminary Report on Air India Flight AI171 Crash Goes Viral on WhatsApp, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

