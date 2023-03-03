Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Atiq Ahmed's son Ali alias Ali Ahmed in the case of demanding extortion of Rs five crores and murder.

Ahmed was booked for an attempt to murder and in the case of demanding extortion.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh gave this order after hearing the arguments.

The justice termed Ali Ahmed as "emerging mafia don" (ANI)

