Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) The Congress-led United Democratic Front Opposition on Friday boycotted the assembly proceedings after Speaker A N Shamseer rejected notice for an adjournment motion moved to discuss the investigation against the now-defunct IT company of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter.

Soon after the question hour, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan moved the notice for adjournment motion to discuss the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)'s probe into Vijayan's daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil and her company Exalogic Solutions Private Limited.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Four Flamingos Found Dead Near Nerul Jetty, Activists Blame CIDCO Signboard.

However, Shamseer rejected the notice citing Rule 53 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Shamseer said as per the provision, no motion which seeks to raise discussion on matters pending before any statutory tribunal or authority shall ordinarily be permitted to be moved.

Also Read | Hemant Soren in ED Net: Supreme Court Refuses to Interfere with Former Jharkhand CM’s Arrest in Alleged Money Laundering Case, Asks Him to Approach High Court.

As the notice was rejected, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House carrying placards and banners against the chief minister and waved it before the Speaker's dais.

One of the banners read -- 'Kerala looted by PV and company'.

Subsequently, the opposition members boycotted the House proceedings and walked out.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, who met the media outside the House, said the registrar of companies and the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board have found irregularities in connection with Exalogic.

He alleged that the central agencies have found that a huge amount was paid to Veena's company in order to receive some favours.

"Now the SFIO has begun the investigation. We moved a notice for adjournment motion but the chief minister escaped from the House. It was the ruling front which made a ruckus today in the assembly," Satheesan alleged.

He also sought the resignation of the chief minister in the light of various allegations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)