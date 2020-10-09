Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman climbed a tower near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence here on Friday evening alleging police apathy to her complaints against a man who she said teased and assaulted her earlier this week.

She was brought down safely fifteen minutes after she scaled the tower near Polytechnic College, officer Tarun Bhati of Shamla Hills police station said.

The woman has claimed one Akash (31) was "teasing" her and that she had filed a complaint on this with Koh-e-Fiza police, Bhati said.

Koh-e-Fiza police station sub inspector Nitin Meharwar said an FIR had been registered against Akash and the woman's claim of police inaction were wrong.

"She told us Akash teased and beat her up on October 6. We booked him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)," Meharwar said.

The official said Akash was arrested half an hour after the woman climbed the tower.

