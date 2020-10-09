New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The finance ministry on Friday said taxpayers are required to report in the annual GST return of 2018-19 only the values of transactions pertaining to that financial year.

In a statement, the ministry said certain representations have been received stating that certain tables in the auto populated GSTR-9 for the year 2018-19 also include the data for the financial year 2017-18. However, this information for 2017-18 has already been furnished by the taxpayers in the annual return (GSTR-9) filed for 2017-18 and there is no mechanism to show the split of two years (2017-18 and 2018-19) in Form GSTR-9 for 2018-19.

Also Read | How to Add Stunning Wallpapers to WhatsApp Chats.

"It is clarified that the taxpayers are required to report only the values pertaining to the financial year 2018-19 and the values pertaining to the financial year 2017-18 which may have already been reported or adjusted are to be ignored," it said.

It added that no adverse view would be taken in cases where there are variations in returns for taxpayers who have already filed their GSTR-9 of 2018-19 by including the details of supplies and input tax credit (ITC) pertaining to 2017-18 in the annual return for 2018-19

Also Read | Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, Snapdeal’s ‘Kum Mein Dum’ & Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2020; Check Offers & Deals.

GSTR-9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the goods and services tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under various tax heads.

GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.

Furnishing of the annual return is mandatory only for taxpayers with an aggregate annual turnover above Rs 2 crore, while reconciliation statement is to be furnished only by the registered persons having an aggregate turnover above Rs 5 crore.

Last month, the government extended the deadline for filing GST annual return and audit report for the financial year 2018-19 by a month till October 31.

"All the taxpayers are requested to avail the benefit of the extended due date and file their annual return (Form GSTR-9) at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush," the ministry added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)