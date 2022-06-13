Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday urged the Centre to allow precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to all eligible beneficiaries in the 18-59 year age group, at government health centres.

Harish Rao, who attended a video conference held by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said 32 lakh vaccine doses are presently in stock with Telangana and that they may pass the expiry date, an official release said.

Administering the precaution dose to eligible beneficiaries, who have already taken two doses of vaccination, would help in checking the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases in several states, he said.

The Centre has allowed health centres in the government sector to dispense precaution dose only to those above 60 years of age. It has allowed only private hospitals to give the precaution dose to those above 18 years of age, the release said.

Harish Rao had written to the Centre earlier seeking nod for providing precaution dose to those in the 18-59 years age group at government health centres, it said.

The Minister also said for those above 12 years of age in Telangana, as many as 104.78 per cent have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 99.72 per cent the second dose.

Observing that the State government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation, he said tests are being conducted accordingly. He added that the number of RTPCR tests would be further increased.

