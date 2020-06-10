India News | 'Allow Salon Business to Resume Operations': Supriya Sule Urges Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday requested the Maharashtra government to let the salon business resume in the state, saying that the people dependent on the same are facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"The salon business is completely closed due to the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The nuclear community, which is dependent on this business, is facing huge difficulties due to this. Many families doing this business are currently facing financial difficulties," Sule tweeted in Marathi.

NCP leader said that salon operators can adhere to social distancing norms and provide adequate care.

"We humbly request that, given the dire financial situation of all of them, you should sympathetically consider allowing them to do business," she added. (ANI)

