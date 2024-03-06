New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): In a landmark moment, the historic city of Agra witnessed the commencement of metro service with the inaugural run made by the world-class trains built by Alstom.

These new Movia metros are equipped with advanced Cityflo 650 signalling solutions to ensure safe, reliable, and sustainable mobility for commuters.

The first train was flagged off by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi virtually and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath from the Taj Mahal Metro Station.

Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has designed these trains at its engineering centre in Hyderabad with the signalling solution developed at Gurugram & Bangkok.

These trains have been manufactured at Alstom's state-of-the-art facility in Savli (Gujarat), under the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. Embedded with modern energy-efficient propulsion systems and regenerative braking, that reduce energy consumption, this is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to other modes of transportation.

Olivier Loison, Managing Director - Alstom India said, "We are thrilled to witness this moment as Agra becomes the 6th city in Uttar Pradesh with an operational metro service. We have a strong association with UPMRC and are proud to have contributed to almost all metro projects in the state. The metro promises to be a game-changer for Agra as it will enhance tourism by providing a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation to visit the city's cultural treasures, including the iconic Taj Mahal. It will also prove to be a boon for residents as it will offer improved connectivity, reduced travel time, and a modern mobility service."

The first trainset was delivered to Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) by Alstom in September 2021 in Kanpur, and the Kanpur revenue service was inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in December 2021.

So far, a total of 26 trainsets have been delivered to Agra (9) & Kanpur (17) / UMPRC. Each trainset can accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration. Over two million residents of the city are expected to benefit from the Agra Metro Rail Project, directly and indirectly.

Sushil Kumar, MD, UPMRC, said that the Uttar Pradesh Metro has the privilege of starting the Metro projects in the fastest phase, and Lucknow was started in three years, while the Kanpur priority section was started in two years and two months and now underground section constructed and started in less than two years in Agra.

One of the biggest reasons for achieving this target was the fastest commissioning of trains. As most of the prototype testing of the train was done in Kanpur as the Kanpur and Agra trains are the same, we were able to save almost one year in the commissioning of trains and interface with signalling which was a huge saving, which was achieved for the first time in India. Support of the Alstom team was instrumental in the entire journey".

Inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage combined with best-in-class design has resulted in an attractive look for the metro fleet.

Built with stainless-steel car bodies, the air-conditioned cars will have automated sliding doors, comfortable seating and standing spaces, dedicated areas for entry of specially-abled, who use wheelchairs and modern passenger information systems, combining to provide an accessible and welcoming environment for passengers.

The aerodynamic modular design of the new Movia metros will offer a host of safety, security, and environmental benefits along with a great passenger experience.

The trains will be equipped with Flexx metro bogies and the Mitrac propulsion system to increase energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and ensure the new trains meet the highest environmental standards.

Agra Metro is equipped with Alstom's advanced moving block CBTC solution Cityflo 650. This includes a modern ATP system with continuous supervision and continuous updates of this information through transmissions from the radio. The vehicles and infrastructure are supervised using a modern computer-based control and supervision system.

It ensures maximum availability and safety by using redundant interlocking computers. Alstom's advanced signalling system provides a high level of passenger comfort - smooth braking and acceleration.

Alstom's scope on the Agra-Kanpur metro project includes designing and delivering 201 metro cars (67 metro trainsets) and equipping Agra's 2 Corridors (27 stations, 30 Km) with an advanced CBTC signalling solution (Cityflo 650).

The Movia metros for Agra and Kanpur are part of Alstom's market-leading Metropolis metro solutions, designed to keep cities breathing for over 60 years. More than 80 customers worldwide operate metros made by Alstom.

As an undisputed leader in CBTC technology with over 30 years of expertise in communications-based train control and more than 190 metro lines equipped in over 32 countries, Alstom's CBTC technology answers the worldwide mobility challenges of today and provides fluid, connected mobility to passengers in times of increasing transportation needs. (ANI)

