Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Alwar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan.

Alwar constituency, known for its substantial Yadav population, sees a keen contest among different political parties. It has witnessed victory of the Bharatiya Janata party in the past two general elections, in 2014 and 2019.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Balak Nath clinched victory with an impressive count of 1,060,201 votes against Bhanwar Jitendra Singh who secured 1,30,230 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mahant Chand Nath of the BJP emerged victorious over Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, garnering 642,278 votes.

Notably, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has fielded Union Minister Bhupender Yadav against Congress MLA Lalit Yadav.

Exuding confidence in winning the upcoming election, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Alwar Lok Sabha seat Bhupender Yadav said that he has the blessings of the people.

"I am confident from the start. The blessings of the people of Alwar are with me. I have come with the guarantee of Alwar's development. The Union Home Minister addressed the water issue that I had raised. The BJP and PM Narendra Modi support and protect reservations for OBC, SC, and ST," he said.

Amit Shah accused the Congress of being anti-OBC and doing injustice to Backward Classes for years.

"The Congress party is an "OBC-Virodhi" party (anti-OBC). They have done injustice to Backward Classes (OBC) for many years. The party suppressed the Kaka Kalelkar Report and the Mandal Commission Report. (In contrast), PM, Modi gave constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. PM, Modi provided a 27% reservation to the OBC community for all admissions in the center. PM Modi comes from the OBC community, and over 27 ministers in his cabinet are OBC," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Alwar.

According to the 2011 census, the Scheduled Caste (SC) population in Alwar Rural (SC) assembly is approximately 51,511, which is around 21.92%, and the ST population is approximately 12,243, which is around 5.21%.

The Alwar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first Phase on April 19.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. The BJP had won all 25 seats in the state in 2014. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won all 25 seats, with the BJP winning 24. (ANI)

