Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Khapa town in Nagpur district of Maharashtra when police and villagers had a heated argument over playing loud DJ music beyond stipulated timing while celebrating B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, an official said on Monday.

A programme was underway at Gumgaon mines in Khapa village, around 40 km from Nagpur, on Sunday night and music was being played on the loudspeaker by organisers.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Angry Over Spouse’s Drinking Habit, Woman Bludgeons Husband to Death With Wood While Consuming Alcohol in Pathanamthitta.

A team of policemen visited the spot and asked the organisers to stop the music. An argument ensued during which a policeman allegedly hit a youth from the crowd with his stick, triggering an angry reaction.

Also Read | PM Modi Interview With ANI: India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor Will Be Game Changer Like Silk Route, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Soon after, a crowd marched to Khapa police station demanding action against the personnel who had visited Gumgaon mines, prompting the police to send a strike force team to Khapa, the official said.

A delegation met with Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, who ordered the suspension of an assistant sub-inspector and a constable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)