New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday highlighting the difference between him and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Captain 'worked' for 2 hours a day whereas he 'rests' for 2 hours a day.

Addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Channi said, "Our former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh worked for only 2 hours and I rest for only 2 hours. This is the difference. The new system is effective as now there is communication. Earlier, people used to wonder when the CM is awake. People ask me when do you even sleep."

The Punjab CM further said that he was surprised after he was announced the new Chief Minister of Punjab adding that it is the proof of democracy in India that an ordinary citizen can also become a chief minister.

"I was surprised on being named the Punjab CM. I cried over the phone when I was told this. I don't know, it was crying out of happiness or what, but I know I was crying. This is the proof of democracy in India that a normal citizen born in a humble family can also become a Chief Minister. There should be a society where everyone should be equal," he said.

"We have to rise beyond the caste system in India. If Congress has appointed a Dalit as CM, we should welcome that idea," he added. (ANI)

Notably, Channi succeeded Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab in September this year following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

