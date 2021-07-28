Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Anantnag Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Piyush Singla on Wednesday said that the Amarnath cave is absolutely safe and there was a cloudburst in higher reaches of the shrine.

"The holy cave is absolutely safe. Cloudburst in higher reaches triggered a gush of water near the Holy Cave area in the afternoon. No loss of life and property. Joint teams in readiness. The situation is monitored closely," he said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier spoken to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being sent there for relief operations. (ANI)

