Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the present state government is continuously working for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and is following the principles and ideals of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, according to a CMO statement.

CM Saha said this at a programme organised at the Ujjayanta Palace premises this morning on the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of the architect of modern India and one of the architects of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

"I pay humble tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. We organize this tribute programme every year. The Tripura government is continuously working for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes. We are working in the direction of the ideals left by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the path he has shown us. Such a philosopher, economist, social reformer, and freedom fighter is rare in our country. He is one of the main figures among the framers of the country's Constitution. We are all aware of the way he worked for the Dalit community," said CM Saha.

He said that on the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, everyone must pledge to learn more about him and understand how he worked for the people.

"The way he fought against adversity, hatred, malice, and insults is still remembered today. The way he worked and fought for the oppressed continues to serve as a lesson for all. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was endowed with education, talent, and a sharp writing ability. In December 2023, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an 11-foot-high full-length marble statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was installed in front of the Legislative Assembly building under the initiative of the SC Welfare Minister," CM Shah added.

As per the statement, CM stated, "Not only are we limiting ourselves to celebrating his birth anniversary, we are also trying to do more by keeping his ideals in mind. The government is working to provide various facilities to students, starting from pre-matric and post-matric scholarships. Arrangements have been made to provide scholarships after passing secondary school."

The event was attended by the Minister of SC Welfare Sudhangshu Das, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA Dipak Majumdar, MLA Kishore Barman, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Acting Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Biswajit Shil, Secretary of the SC Welfare Department Deepa D. Nair, Director of the Department Jayanta De, and other prominent persons. (ANI)

