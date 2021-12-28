Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu on Tuesday instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population and population density in the view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant.

As per a release from the state government, he has instructed all the District Magistrates to take special steps for the protection and safety of people against COVID-19 and its recently-discovered Omicron variant.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Postpones Assembly Speaker Election to February 2022.

He has instructed the district magistrates to follow the preventive measures and restrictions in accordance with the instructions issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. He said that keeping a constant watch on the cases of COVID-19 in all the districts.

Sandhu has directed all the DMs to ensure the continuation of containment strategy, testing, contact tracing, isolation, surveillance, adequate clinical management, vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Also Read | UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Cards Released By NTA At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"He has instructed to take steps like night curfew, ban on overcrowding, reducing the number of marriages and funerals, limiting the number in offices, industries and public transport in case of increase in Covid cases. Instructions were given that strict compliance of Containment Zone, Buffer Zone etc. should be ensured," added the release.

The Chief Secretary has also stressed sending samples for door to door case search and genome sequencing at the earliest, along with conducting COVID testing as per the guidelines of ICMR and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Instructions have been given to conduct contact tracing of people and testing as per the guidelines of ICMR. He added that sampling and monitoring of travellers from abroad should be done on priority.

Sandhu has given instructions to keep the district-level control rooms and their numbers in active mode. Along with this, instructions have also been given to ensure 100 per cent coverage of COVID-19 vaccination along with the availability of an adequate number of isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds.

The Chief Secretary has also directed to conduct continuous campaigns for public awareness about the wearing of masks and COVID behaviour among the general public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)