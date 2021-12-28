New Delhi, December 28: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released admit cards for UGC NET exams scheduled on January 4 and 5. Candidates can download the University Grants Commission (UGC) NET Phase 3 admit cards from the official website of the NTA ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exams will be held in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Candidates need to login with their credentials to download the admit card. The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 Phase 3 exam schedule was released by NTA on December 23. The agency also released the rescheduled dates for UGC NET 2021 Phase 1 examination. CTET 2021 Main Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link – “Download Admit Card Through Application Number & Date of Birth” or “Download Admit Card Through Application Number Of Password”.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

As per the schedule for phase 3 exams, the sociology examination will be held in a single shift on January 4, while the geography exam will be held in two shifts on January 5. Notably, the admit card contains details, like the address of the examination centre, reporting time and other important information regarding the exam.

