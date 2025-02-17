New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is scheduled to pay a state visit to India on February 17-18, will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

According to a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday, he is expected to arrive in New Delhi later this evening.

His visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said in a statement on Saturday.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, it said.

According to the media advisory, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on him on Monday evening after his arrival.

On Tuesday morning, the Amir of Qatar will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, which will be followed by his meeting with Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi, covering various aspects of the bilateral relations, the MEA said in the statement on Saturday.

Exchange of MoUs are scheduled on Tuesday afternoon after which the Amir of Qatar will meet President Murmu, as per the advisory.

His visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This would be the second state visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015, the MEA earlier said.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties, have continued to strengthen.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is "appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar", it said earlier.

