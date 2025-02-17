Latur, February 17: Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's wife Sushilatai passed away at the age of 86 due to a cardiac arrest, according to the family. Sushilatai breathed her last at 8:30 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Latur.

She is survived by sons- Congress state secretary Ashokrao Patil Nilangekar, Sharad Patil Nilangekar, and Maharashtra Education Society president Vijaykumar Patil.

She was the mother-in-law of former BJP MP Rupatai Patil Nilangekar and grandmother of ex-Maharashtra minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Arvind Patil Nilangekar.