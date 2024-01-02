New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the passing away of reputed legal scholar Professor Ved Prakash Nanda.

"Deeply anguished by the demise of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, an internationally acclaimed legal scholar. The illustrious career of Nanda Ji was shaped by his academic rigour and profound commitment to legal education," the Home Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Kerala Ministers Chinchu Rani and Roshy Augustine Pledge To Buy New Cattle for 15-Year-Old Award-Winning Farmer Hit by Loss of His 13 Cows.

"A prominent member of our diaspora in the US, Prof Nanda Ji left an indelible mark in fortifying the Indo-US relationship. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda whose work he said highlighted his "strong commitment" to "legal education."

Also Read | Rakesh Bedi Scammed: Bollywood Actor Falls Prey to Cyber Fraud Posing As Army Personnel Showing Interest To Buy His Pune Flat, Loses Rs 85,000.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable," PM Modi posted on X.

"His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

Professor Nanda was an Indian American academic who received the Padma Bhushan award on March 20, 2018 in the field of literature and education. He was an expert in International Law.

He was also the Founding Director and Director Emeritus, International Legal Studies Program; and Director of Ved Nanda Center for International and Comparative Law, University of Denver Sturm College of Law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)