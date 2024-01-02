Mumbai, January 2: Bollywood and television actor Rakesh Bedi has become the latest victim of cyber fraud after he was allegedly duped of Rs 85,00 by a cyber fraudster. The 69-year-old actor was recently scammed by a fraudster who claimed to be an army personnel. Although the actor lost Rs 85,000 to the scamster, a quick realisation helped to prevent further financial damage.

The incident came to light after actor Rakesh Bedi reported the incident to the police, reports Hindustan Times. In his complaint, actor Rakesh Bedi said that the accused identified as Aditya Kumar obtained his contact details from a housing portal where he had advertised his Pune flat for sale. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Scammers Ask Woman to Download AnyDesk App, Dupes Her of Rs 4.4 Lakh While Booking Dubai Air Tickets in Juhu.

On December 25, the accused called the actor posing as a potential buyer and requested pictures of the said property. The accused also shared fake government and army identity cards and his pictures in army uniform with Rakesh Bedi. The following day, the accused told Bedi that a senior officer was interested in buying the flat.

The accused asked Rakesh Bedi to initiate a Rs 1 transaction via GPay to facilitate the transaction through an army account. Following this, the accused promised Rs 50,000 as a subsequent transfer as the token amount. However, Bedi did not receive any amount as token money. Man from Navi Mumbai Loses Rs 4.07 Lakh in Cryptocurrency Fraud.

To this, the accused told Bedi that both must have a similar balance for the transaction to proceed as it involved an Indian army account. Post this, Bedi made transactions to the accused's account including additional transactions of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 on the fraudster's request.

Bedi realised he was duped when the scamster stopped all communications after the complainant sought a refund.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).