New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack. It a major government-run medical institution in Odisha where several people lost their lives following a massive fire that broke out in the trauma care ICU of the medical institution.

The incident reportedly happened around 3 am leading to the loss of several lives and injuries to others, triggering widespread concern and grief.

Also Read | Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Know All About Indian-Origin Firebender Founder Who Joined Elon Musk's xAI, SpaceX To Work on Next-Gen Coding AI.

In a message posted on HMOIndia X handle, Shah described the incident as "extremely painful" and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

He said the loss of life in such an unfortunate event is deeply distressing and expressed solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time.

Also Read | India's LPG Network Hits 25,605 Distributorships; Rural Connectivity Jumps to 93%.

"The incident at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, Odisha, is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. The Odisha government is engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah posted on X.

Shah also noted that the government of Odisha has initiated relief and rescue operations immediately after the incident.

As per officials, state authorities and emergency teams are working on the ground to assist victims, provide medical care to the injured and ensure that necessary support reaches the affected families.

Hospital authorities and local administration are reportedly monitoring the condition of the injured patients and providing them with necessary treatment.

SCB Medical College and Hospital is one of the oldest and largest government medical institutions in eastern India and serves as a major referral hospital for patients from across Odisha and neighbouring states. The hospital frequently handles a high volume of patients and provides specialised medical care in multiple disciplines.

While the exact cause and circumstances of the incident are yet to be officially detailed, authorities are expected to review the situation and take appropriate steps to ensure safety and prevent such occurrences in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated the mishap at the hospital was "painful", and offered condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, the PMO also announced "an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Regarding the unfortunate incident, PM Modi also spoke with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi over the telephone and held a detailed discussion.

"I informed him (PM) about the emergency measures taken for all those affected, the process of shifting patients, and the special medical care being provided to them. I also briefed him about the high-level judicial inquiry ordered by the state government into the incident," Odisha CM posted on X.

Earlier today, Odisha CM mentioned in his post, "I personally visited SCB Medical College and reviewed the situation. I have also directed the administration to ensure that all possible government assistance is provided to the affected people. All concerned departments and teams are working continuously in full coordination.

During this sensitive time, I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his compassionate concern and his assurance of all necessary support."

Majhi expressed deep sorrow after learning about the tragic fire incident at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

During his visit to the hospital, the Chief Minister met patients undergoing treatment and their relatives, offering them reassurance and support. He also directed the concerned departments and medical authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for other patients who were shifted from the ICU following the incident.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate the cause and circumstances of the fire incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)