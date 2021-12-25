New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Bharat Darshan Park' in New Delhi on Saturday.

"Bharat Darshan Park is a recreational garden, built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on 'Waste to Wealth' model in Punjabi Bagh of New Delhi," Amit Shah Tweeted.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Public Meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on December 27.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister addressed the 'Good Governance Day' program in New Delhi, organized on the birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)