Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered prayers at the Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Mansa Village, Gandhinagar.

Shah also attended Pratishtha Mahotsav in Mansa Village.

Union Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Uttarakhand today in the evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources.

Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state tomorrow, sources added. (ANI)

