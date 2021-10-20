Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued orders to all SDMs/DMs to carry out a survey on crop loss reported due to rains. Kejriwal has asked the officials to complete the survey in two months so that farmers can be compensated.

Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi Government has decided to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers who lost crops due to rains. He added that the entire process of compensation payment will be completed within 45 days. "Farmers' crops have been damaged by unseasonal rains. Farmers are disheartened, but I want to tell them not to be disheartened. As always the government is with you. The government will give compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for the damaged crops," the Delhi Chief Miniter said on Monday. Retail Tomato Prices Skyrocket to Rs 93 Per Kg in Metros as Unseasonal Rains Damage Crop.

Watch: CM Kejriwal Announces Compensation For Farmers

किसानों की फ़सलें बे-मौसम बारिश से ख़राब हो गई हैं। किसान दुखी हैं, आप दुखी मत हों। हमेशा की तरह सरकार आपके साथ है। बर्बाद हुई फ़सलों के लिए सरकार प्रति हेक्टेयर 50,000 रुपए मुआवज़ा देगी | LIVE https://t.co/WWscTFiYoj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2021

Farmers have suffered crop loss due to unseasonal heavy rains last week and earlier this month. The damage to crops has also led to rise in prices of vegetables in the national capital.

