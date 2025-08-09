New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Saturday that the whereabouts of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have not been known since his resignation and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah issue a statement on the matter.

"After his resignation, we do not know anything about his whereabouts. I had previously heard about the 'Laapataa Ladies,' but this is the first time I have heard about the 'Laapataa' vice president," Sibal told reporters here.

He said that now it seemed that the Opposition would have to protect Dhankhar.

"I earlier called him; his PA took the call and said he is resting. After this, no one is answering the phone. Many leaders also said that he has not been answering the phone. So, what do we do? Should we have to file a habeas corpus or something else?" Sibal asked.

"The Home Ministry must have received information related to this, so Amit Shah should issue a statement regarding it... I am worried about him," he added.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected an adjournment notice for discussing the "unexpected resignation of Chairman Rajya Sabha" and former Vice President Jagdeep Dhakhar.

Indian Union Muslim League MP, Abdul Wahab had demanded a discussion under Rule 267, on the 'unexpected resignation of Honourable Chairman Rajya Sabha.'

Multiple Opposition leaders have repeatedly raised questions over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that the former VP might have been forced to resign due to differences between leaders.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. The Upper House was informed of the resignation the very next day.

On July 23, Congress chief, and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge expressed scepticism over the resignation, suggesting that there's something not quite right with his decision.

Addressing mediapersons, Kharge reiterated that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation.

"The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," he said. (ANI)

