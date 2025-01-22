New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who briefed him about the train tragedy in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

At least 10 train passengers were killed after they stepped down on the tracks from their train due to a rumour of fire and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction this evening.

"The train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is extremely sad. I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji in this regard and took stock of the situation arising after the accident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

