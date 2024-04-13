Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address his first election rally in Jammu on April 16, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Saturday.

Raina said Shah is coming to garner support for BJP candidate Jugal Kishore, who is vying for his third term from the Jammu parliamentary constituency.

The BJP leader said he and other party leaders visited the Manhas Mahasabha Ground in Paloura to finalise the arrangements for the home minister's rally.

Praising Shah for restoring peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, Raina said Article 370 was a major hurdle to peace, progress and prosperity and it could be removed due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister.

"Residents of Jammu and Kashmir are thankful to both of them. To express their gratitude, there will be a massive rush of people at the rally of the home minister," he added.

