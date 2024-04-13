Vijayawada, April 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a suspected stone attack by an unidentified person during an election campaign in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone. Doctors immediately provided first aid to him on the bus. As part of ‘Memantha Siddham Yatra’, the Chief Minister was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people. Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Calls on Former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at His Residence (See Pics and Video).

YSRCP MLA Vellampalli, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, sustained an injury in his left eye. The incident occurred at Singh Nagar Dhaba Kotla Centre when the YSRCP Chief was campaigning for his party’s candidates for next month’s Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Hits Out at Brother and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy After Taking Over As State Congress Chief.

Stone Pelted at Jagan Mohan Reddy During Campaigning:

AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured during #MemanthaSiddham roadshow in Vijaywada. Stone was pelted along with flowers at him. He was given first aid immediately pic.twitter.com/xf4mvTIUh8 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) April 13, 2024

Stones Hurled at Andhra Pradesh CM:

VIDEO | Stones were reportedly thrown at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy during his poll campaigning in Vijayawada. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/5XTX2Q5SSJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

Jagan Mohan Reddy Receives First Aid:

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) receives first aid after being injured during campaigning in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/OUeJ1a7cup — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

YSRCP leaders suspect that a cat ball was hurled at Jagan Mohan Reddy, resulting in the injury. Jagan Mohan Reddy continued his bus yatra after receiving first aid. Vijayawada YSRCP leaders alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) functionaries were behind the attack.

